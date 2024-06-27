Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9]

    Spartans welcome new commander

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. Alexis Perez-Cruz, left, incoming Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the brigade's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    This work, Spartans welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

