Spartans welcome new commander

U.S. Army Col. Alexis Perez-Cruz, incoming Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the brigade's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

