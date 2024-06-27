U.S. Army Col. Alexis Perez-Cruz, incoming Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 28, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the brigade's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8505426
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-MA645-1534
|Resolution:
|5470x3419
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartans welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT