Fuel distribution operators with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron attach a fuel line to a flight line fuel access point at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. The fuel distribution section operate, inspect and maintain specialized vehicles, including the R-12 refueler which connects a fuel line to underground pumps on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8504585
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-GT255-1094
|Resolution:
|5535x3683
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
