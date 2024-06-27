Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135 [Image 3 of 4]

    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A fuel distribution operator with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron refuels a French Air Force Escadron de Ravitaillement en Vol "SOLOGNE" KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Fuel distribution sections monitor and maintain high-quality fuel, delivering it to aircraft on the flightline using specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:40
    Photo ID: 8504584
    VIRIN: 240611-F-GT255-1129
    Resolution: 5706x3796
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135
    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135
    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135
    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    fuels distribution flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT