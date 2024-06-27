POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135

A fuel distribution operator with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron refuels a French Air Force Escadron de Ravitaillement en Vol "SOLOGNE" KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Fuel distribution sections monitor and maintain high-quality fuel, delivering it to aircraft on the flightline using specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo)

