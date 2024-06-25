POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135

French Air Force maintainers with the Escadron de Ravitaillement en Vol "SOLOGNE" prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel distribution section work with coalition partners to supply fuel for their assets. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:40 Photo ID: 8504582 VIRIN: 240611-F-GT255-1060 Resolution: 5291x3520 Size: 6.38 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0