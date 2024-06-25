French Air Force maintainers with the Escadron de Ravitaillement en Vol "SOLOGNE" prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel distribution section work with coalition partners to supply fuel for their assets. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8504582
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-GT255-1060
|Resolution:
|5291x3520
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POL refuels coalition partner's KC-135 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS
