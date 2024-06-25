Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    French Air Force maintainers with the Escadron de Ravitaillement en Vol "SOLOGNE" prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuel distribution section work with coalition partners to supply fuel for their assets. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    fuels distribution flight

