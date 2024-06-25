A fuels distribution operator with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron opens a flight line fuel access point at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 11, 2024. Fuel distribution sections monitor and maintain high-quality fuel, delivering it to aircraft on the flightline using specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8504583
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-GT255-1075
|Resolution:
|5893x3921
|Size:
|11.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, POL refuels coalition partner’s KC-135 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
