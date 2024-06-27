Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Poland Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    USAG Poland Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Church, outgoing Commander of United States Army Garrison Poland (USAG Poland), left, shakes the hand of a Polish Land forces officer after the Garrison’s change of command ceremony, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, June 28, 2024. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American soldiers across 11 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to enable V Corps readiness, and stands as the Army’s home on the Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:32
    Photo ID: 8504570
    VIRIN: 240628-A-EE340-1089
    Resolution: 3875x2768
    Size: 775.8 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

