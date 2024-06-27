Polish Airman, part of the Polish Air Force Representative Orchestra, plays the U.S. national anthem during the Garrison’s change of command ceremony, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, June 28, 2024. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American soldiers across 11 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to enable V Corps readiness, and stands as the Army’s home on the Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:32 Photo ID: 8504564 VIRIN: 240628-A-EE340-1029 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 741.55 KB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Poland Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.