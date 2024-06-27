Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Poland welcomes new commander, cementing enduring presence in Poland

    USAG Poland Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chace, incoming Commander of United States Army Garrison Poland...... read more read more

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.28.2024

    Story by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    POZNAN, Poland – Leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Poland passed for the first time in its history, as Col. Jesse Chace took command of the first permanent Army home in the Republic of Poland during a Change of Command ceremony, held at Camp Kosciuszko, June 28.

    Chace took command from Col. Christopher Church, who played a pivotal role in transforming the small band of Soldiers and civilians into a 100-strong team capable of delivering base support services and infrastructure to 7,500 Soldiers across the V Corps area of operations.

    Chace assumed command of 11 installations across the three military communities of Poznan, Powidz and Świętoszów. His leadership will also include command and control of U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea, overseeing Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania and Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria – further aligning the Army’s home at NATO’s forward edge.

    "It's always an honor to command, but to take command of a unit that is still building and make a lasting impact on such a great team and community is a dream come true," said Chace

    He aims to build on the strong foundation laid by Church, focusing on integrating with Polish hosts, enhancing security infrastructure, and supporting mission success. This transition underscores the commitment to ensuring the enduring presence of U.S. Forces in Poland and strengthening partnerships with Polish and NATO allies.

    - 30 -

