USAG Poland Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Newly appointed Commander of United States Army Garrison Poland (USAG Poland) U.S. Army Col. Jesse Chace, left, shakes the hand of Polish Air Force Col. Grzegorz Kolodziejczyk, the Polish 3rd Airlift Wing Commander based out of Powidz, Poland, after the Garrison’s change of command ceremony, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, June 28, 2024. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American soldiers across 11 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to enable V Corps readiness, and stands as the Army’s home on the Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

