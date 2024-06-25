Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 6 of 8]

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

    THAILAND

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240628-N-WM182-1005 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino directs Sailors preparing to man the rails aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as Blue Ridge arrives in Laem Chabang for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8504462
    VIRIN: 240628-N-WM182-1005
    Resolution: 6291x3913
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Ridge
    Thailand
    Port Call
    CF7

