Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand

240628-N-WM182-1048 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet mans the rails aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as Blue Ridge arrives in Laem Chabang for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|06.28.2024
|06.28.2024 04:33
|8504461
|240628-N-WM182-1048
|6534x4270
|1.81 MB
|TH
|2
|0
