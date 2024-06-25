240628-N-WM182-1019 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Toi Williams takes a photograph aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as Blue Ridge arrives in Laem Chabang for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8504458 VIRIN: 240628-N-WM182-1019 Resolution: 5459x3909 Size: 1.62 MB Location: TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.