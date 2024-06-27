240628-N-WM182-1022 LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the "Golden Falcons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 man the rails aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as Blue Ridge arrives in Laem Chabang for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8504460 VIRIN: 240628-N-WM182-1022 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.67 MB Location: TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Thailand [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.