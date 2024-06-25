Springfield native promoted aboard USS Boxer

Lt. Erik Stupelman, left, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, delivers the oath of office to Ensign Trever Watson, a native of Springfield, Oregon, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during Watson’s promotion ceremony, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

