Springfield native promoted aboard USS Boxer

Lt. j.g. Trever Watson, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Springfield, Oregon, is pinned to the rank of lieutenant junior grade by a family member during his promotion ceremony, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

