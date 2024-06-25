Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Springfield native promoted aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 4]

    Springfield native promoted aboard USS Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. j.g. Trever Watson, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Springfield, Oregon, is pinned to the rank of lieutenant junior grade by a family member during his promotion ceremony, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

