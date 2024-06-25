240621-N-ME861-1063

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. j.g. Luke Smith, assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, returns a salute as he is piped ashore, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

