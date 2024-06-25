Lt. j.g. Luke Smith, assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, returns a salute as he is piped ashore, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8504277
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-ME861-1063
|Resolution:
|4954x3303
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240621-N-ME861-1063 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
