240621-N-ME861-1063

Lt. j.g. Luke Smith, assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, returns a salute as he is piped ashore, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

