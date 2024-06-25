Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Departs Boxer [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailor Departs Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cosek, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Baytown, Texas, return a salute as he is piped ashore, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 01:33
    Photo ID: 8504276
    VIRIN: 240621-N-ME861-1046
    Resolution: 5165x3443
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BAYTOWN, TEXAS, US
