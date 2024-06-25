Sailor Departs Boxer

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Cosek, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Baytown, Texas, return a salute as he is piped ashore, June 21, 2024. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

