354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course

An Airmen from the 355th Aircraft Maintenance reloads his M4 during the Advanced Ready Training-Core Course June 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base. The ART-C course trains Airmen to support combatant command missions within locations with austere infrastructures. 12 Airmen from separate squadrons participated in the training and spent a total of 35 hours in the field during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

