Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course [Image 5 of 9]

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Lujan, 354th Security Forces Squadron flight chief explains squad maneuvers during the Advanced Ready Training-Core (ART-C) Course June 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base. The ART-C course trains Airmen to support combatant command missions within locations with austere infrastructures. 12 Airmen from separate squadrons participated in the training and spent a total of 35 hours in the field during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8503864
    VIRIN: 240626-F-SH339-1064
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCA, ACE, ART-CORE, 354 FW, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT