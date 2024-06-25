Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing conduct a staggered formation during the Advanced Ready Training-Core (ART-C) Course June 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base. The ART-C course trains Airmen to support combatant command missions within locations with austere infrastructures. 12 Airmen from separate squadrons participated in the training and spent a total of 35 hours in the field during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8503865
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-SH339-1072
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course
