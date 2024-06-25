Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course [Image 6 of 9]

    354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing conduct a staggered formation during the Advanced Ready Training-Core (ART-C) Course June 26, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base. The ART-C course trains Airmen to support combatant command missions within locations with austere infrastructures. 12 Airmen from separate squadrons participated in the training and spent a total of 35 hours in the field during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    This work, 354th Fighter Wing conducts Advanced Ready Training-Core Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

