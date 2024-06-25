Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watchdogs host change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    Watchdogs host change of command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Col. Franklin D. Dennis, incoming commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commanding general, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Chris Howard, commander of troops, and Col. Charles A. Green, outgoing commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, respectively, inspects the troops in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. “It’s hard to believe how fast time has gone by, it feels like yesterday when I assumed command of this storied organization,” said Green during his farewell address. “It has been the honor of my life to serve with the great Soldiers you see in front of you.”

    This work, Watchdogs host change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

