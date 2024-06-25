Watchdogs host change of command

Col. Franklin D. Dennis, incoming commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commanding general, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Chris Howard, commander of troops, and Col. Charles A. Green, outgoing commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, respectively, inspects the troops in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. “It’s hard to believe how fast time has gone by, it feels like yesterday when I assumed command of this storied organization,” said Green during his farewell address. “It has been the honor of my life to serve with the great Soldiers you see in front of you.”

