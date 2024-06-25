Watchdogs host change of command

Col. Charles A. Green, right, outgoing commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the unit guidon from Command Sgt. Maj. James Rutherford during his change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. “I am proud of the winning mentality in this organization, epitomized in our motto “Best Dog in the Fight,” said Green. “This is not just a saying, rather a way of life, a culture, built on tenacity which means a fixed resolve to not quit. It’s a collective effort of giving a damn about our job, each other, our families, our mission, and our legacy.”

