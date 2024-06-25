Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watchdogs host change of command [Image 3 of 5]

    Watchdogs host change of command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Col. Charles A. Green, right, outgoing commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the unit guidon from Command Sgt. Maj. James Rutherford during his change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. “I am proud of the winning mentality in this organization, epitomized in our motto “Best Dog in the Fight,” said Green. “This is not just a saying, rather a way of life, a culture, built on tenacity which means a fixed resolve to not quit. It’s a collective effort of giving a damn about our job, each other, our families, our mission, and our legacy.”

