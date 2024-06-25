Watchdogs host change of command

Maj. Chris Howard, commander of troops, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command brings the unit colors center march during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. The unit colors represent the lineage and honor of the unit, embodying the battles fought and victories won under its banner.

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Location: HAWAII, US