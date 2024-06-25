Watchdogs host change of command

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond | Col. Franklin D. Dennis, incoming commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hammond | Col. Franklin D. Dennis, incoming commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commanding general, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Chris Howard, commander of troops, and Col. Charles A. Green, outgoing commander, 8th Military Police Brigade, respectively, inspects the troops in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, June 27, 2024. “It’s hard to believe how fast time has gone by, it feels like yesterday when I assumed command of this storied organization,” said Green during his farewell address. “It has been the honor of my life to serve with the great Soldiers you see in front of you.” see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, held a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 27, 2024.



Col. Charles A. Green relinquished the unit colors to Col. Franklin D. Dennis, symbolizing the passing of command of the Watchdog Brigade.



“Charlie, you always put yourself where you were needed most,” said Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig, commanding general, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “You prioritized the right initiatives to focus your command’s effort, and modeling leadership to empower young leaders. Your impact will resonate for years to come.”



The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a handover of authority and responsibility of a unit. The passing of the brigade guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander ensures the brigade and its Soldiers are never without command leadership.



“It’s hard to believe how fast time has gone by, it feels like yesterday when I assumed command of this storied organization,” said Green during his farewell address. “It has been the honor of my life to serve with the great Soldiers you see in front of you.”



Green assumed command of the brigade July 15, 2022. Green thanked the Soldiers and families of the Watchdog brigade, highlighting how their combined effort shined throughout the Pacific theater.



“I am proud of the winning mentality in this organization, epitomized in our motto “Best Dog in the Fight,” said Green. “This is not just a saying, rather a way of life, a culture, built on tenacity which means a fixed resolve to not quit. It’s a collective effort of giving a damn about our job, each other, our families, our mission, and our legacy.”



Dennis took to the podium, as the new commander of the Watchdogs, to thank family and friends and reflect on his time spent with the Watchdogs and show gratitude for his return to the formation.



“The 8th MP Brigade was my first duty assignment in the Army, and I could have never imagined that I would be standing here today as your commander,” said Dennis. “I have proudly worn the 8th MP Brigade patch on my shoulder for over 20 years and I am honored and humbled to join you again as a Watchdog Soldier one last time.”



Green, will become the 53rd commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.