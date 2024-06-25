440th CBRN Company gets new robots

Spc. Angelina Tran, a soldier from the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachement, takes a video of the 440th CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Company's newly issued robot, June 27, 2024, at Fort Ivan Smith. A mobile public affairs detachment is a modular, task organizable unit that is charged with gathering and distributing media to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

