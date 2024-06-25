Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    440th CBRN Company gets new robots [Image 6 of 7]

    440th CBRN Company gets new robots

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Spc. Angelina Tran, a soldier from the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachement, takes a video of the 440th CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Company's newly issued robot, June 27, 2024, at Fort Ivan Smith. A mobile public affairs detachment is a modular, task organizable unit that is charged with gathering and distributing media to both internal and external audiences. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8503497
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-AO788-1058
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 440th CBRN Company gets new robots [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    camera
    CBRN
    Alabama National Guard
    public affairs
    Army
    robots

