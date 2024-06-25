440th CBRN Company gets new robots

Soldiers in the 440th CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Company from Clanton, Alabama practice controlling their unit's newly issued robots, June 27, 2024, at Fort Ivan Smith. CBRN units protect against the threat of CBRN weapons of mass destruction, decontaminate hazardous material spills or accidents, and employ the most advanced equipment against these weapons in support of joint and combined arms operations.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

