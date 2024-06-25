Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    440th CBRN Company gets new robots [Image 5 of 7]

    440th CBRN Company gets new robots

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    A soldier in the 440th CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Company from Clanton, Alabama practices controlling the unit's newly issued robot, June 27, 2024, at Fort Ivan Smith. CBRN units protect against the threat of CBRN weapons of mass destruction, decontaminate hazardous material spills or accidents, and employ the most advanced equipment against these weapons in support of joint and combined arms operations.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8503495
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-AO788-1056
    Resolution: 5139x3426
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CBRN
    Alabama National Guard
    Army
    robots
    computers

