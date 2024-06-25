The 193rd Infantry Brigade color guard stands at attention as Col. Scott White, former brigade commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony, June 21, 2024. White thanked God, his Family and others for helping make his tenure in command a success.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8502224
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-ZN169-1183
|Resolution:
|2577x3865
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240621-A-ZN169-1183 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Meadors joins Team Jackson
Fort Jackson
LEAVE A COMMENT