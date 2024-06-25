Team Meadors joins Team Jackson

“You are getting an accomplished and proven leader in Col. Tim Meadors,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly to troops of the 193rd Infantry Brigade, June 21.



Meadors took command of the Bayonet Brigade that day from Col. Scott White in a ceremony at Victory Field on post. A change of command ceremony is part of a long-standing tradition first codified in Gen. Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben.



Von Steuben was a Prussian military officer integral to the development of the Continental Army into a professional fighting force during the American Revolution.



“I have spent time with him,” Kelly added. “Rest assured you’re getting another good one. Tim we’re all thrilled to welcome you and your Family to the community.”



The brigade dates back in 1922. It played an important role in the battle of the Ruhr pocket during World War II, and during the invasion of Panama in 1989. The unit started training on Fort Jackson in January 2007.



Meadors has a distinguished career after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in 2001. He has served in the 3rd Infantry Regiment (Old Guard), commanded 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He has deployed multiple times in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.



Meadors inherits a “remarkable group,” Kelly said.



“Together you will continue to achieve and push boundaries of innovation,” he said. “But let there be no confusion about … the strength of our Army, the strength of this brigade. With our Soldiers and with our Families, and the unwavering support of the nation give the incentive to get it right every day and all the time.



“It’s always been and always will be all about the dedicated team that worked so hard to make things happen here.”



The team Meadors now leads is charged with turning civilians into Soldiers in 10 weeks.



They are an “amazing team, amazing Soldiers, and amazing Families,” White said after he passed the unit colors to Kelly. Kelly in turn past them to Meadors to signify his taking command of the unit.



The passing of the colors is a ceremonial symbol of the passing of command. In history the commander would be where the unit colors were.



“Team Meadors is now part of Team Jackson,” Meadors said addressing the unit and Fort Jackson leadership for the first time as commander. “We are extremely humbled to be members of this great team …



“We are extremely honored to be a part of what happens here,” he added. “We notice the strategic impact of what you do. Although we operate on a tactical level teach rifle marksmanship, teaching land navigation, building competence in our (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) gear. We have a strategic impact. We are proud to be a part of it.”



White said to Meadors that “your vision will set the course for this brigade starting today and for the next few years. Set your hopes high and this brigade will impress you. I am confident that this team will excel under your leadership.”

