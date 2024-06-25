Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240621-A-ZN169-1153 [Image 4 of 8]

    240621-A-ZN169-1153

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The 193rd Infantry Brigade color guard stands at attention as Col. Scott White, former brigade commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony, June 21, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8502223
    VIRIN: 240621-A-ZN169-1153
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240621-A-ZN169-1153 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240621-A-ZN169-1092
    240621-A-ZN169-1093
    240621-A-ZN169-1120
    240621-A-ZN169-1153
    240621-A-ZN169-1183
    240621-A-ZN169-1187
    240621-A-ZN169-1213
    240621-A-ZN169-1255

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Meadors joins Team Jackson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Change of Command
    193rd Infantry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT