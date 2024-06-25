Col. Timothy Meadors, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, takes the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, in a ceremony held on Victory Field at Fort Jackson, June 21, 2024.
This work, 240621-A-ZN169-1120 [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Meadors joins Team Jackson
