    Kentucky engineers host Djiboutian leaders during annual training [Image 14 of 17]

    Kentucky engineers host Djiboutian leaders during annual training

    CAMP DODGE, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Burton and Sgt. Jerome Fabie, both construction engineers with the 130th Engineer Support Company, 206th Engineer Battalion, lay block for a retaining wall at Camp Dodge, Iowa on May 15, 2024. The 206th Engineer Battalion worked on various construction projects at Camp Dodge for their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky engineers host Djiboutian leaders during annual training [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard engineers support Djibouti armed forces at Camp Dodge

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    engineers
    National Guard
    Camp Dodge
    SPP
    state partnership

