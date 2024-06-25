U.S. Army Capt. Colby Davis, the commander of the 130th Engineer Support Company explains the planning phases of construction projects to engineer officers of the Djibouti Armed Forces (DAF) at Camp Dodge, Iowa on May 15, 2024. The DAF visited the Kentucky Army National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion's annual training to learn ideas on how to set up battalion level engineer operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 09:04 Photo ID: 8502190 VIRIN: 240515-Z-QL321-1013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.73 MB Location: CAMP DODGE, IOWA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky engineers host Djiboutian leaders during annual training [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.