Engineers with the 130th Engineer support Company, 206th Engineer Battalion, Kentucky National Guard, set the foundation blocks for a retaining wall at Camp Dodge, Iowa on May 15, 2024. The 206th Engineer Battalion worked on various construction projects at Camp Dodge for their annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 09:04 Photo ID: 8502185 VIRIN: 240515-Z-QL321-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.62 MB Location: CAMP DODGE, IOWA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky engineers host Djiboutian leaders during annual training [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.