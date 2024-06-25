U.S. Air Force Col. Damon Field, 435th CRG incoming commander, cuts into a cake with his family during the 435th CRG’s Change of Command ceremony, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's primary expeditionary aerial port capability and conducts airfield surveys in support of USAFE operations planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8501945
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-VY348-1116
|Resolution:
|5644x3434
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
