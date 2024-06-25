U.S. Air Force Col. Damon Field, 435th CRG incoming commander, cuts into a cake with his family during the 435th CRG’s Change of Command ceremony, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's primary expeditionary aerial port capability and conducts airfield surveys in support of USAFE operations planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8501945 VIRIN: 240626-F-VY348-1116 Resolution: 5644x3434 Size: 1.23 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.