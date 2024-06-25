435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operation Wing commander, presents Col. Robert Rayner, 435th Contingency Response Group outgoing commander, the meritorious award for his achievements as the former 435th CRG commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG was originally activated as the 86th Contingency Response Group and was the first unit of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

