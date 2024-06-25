Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander

    435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operation Wing commander, presents Col. Robert Rayner, 435th Contingency Response Group outgoing commander, the meritorious award for his achievements as the former 435th CRG commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG was originally activated as the 86th Contingency Response Group and was the first unit of its kind in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    This work, 435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    435th CRG
    Global gateway
    Change of Command

