435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, stand as German and U.S. national anthems are played commencing the 435th CRG Change of Command, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's primary expeditionary aerial port capability and conducts airfield surveys in support of USAFE operations planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|06.25.2024
|06.27.2024 03:46
|8501943
|240626-F-VY348-1021
|5795x3135
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
