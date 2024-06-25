Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, stand as German and U.S. national anthems are played commencing the 435th CRG Change of Command, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th CRG provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's primary expeditionary aerial port capability and conducts airfield surveys in support of USAFE operations planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8501943
    VIRIN: 240626-F-VY348-1021
    Resolution: 5795x3135
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

