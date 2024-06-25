U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, stand in formation during the 435th CRG Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. The 435th AGOW rapidly establishes expeditionary airfield operations and communications; integrates joint fires and weather across the full spectrum of conflict; and provides theater-wide combat support and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8501944 VIRIN: 240626-F-VY348-1073 Resolution: 5906x3006 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CRG Airmen welcome new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.