Army Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to Master Sgt. John Larche during the AFSBn-Africa Change of Command Ceremony June 21 at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)
Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership
