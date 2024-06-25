Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership [Image 1 of 3]

    Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.27.2024

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Alex Amato provides remarks at the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Change of Command Ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 21. Amato relinquished command of AFSBn-Africa to Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein at the event. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 01:51
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion &lsquo;South of the Alps&rsquo; changes leadership

