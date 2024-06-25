Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Alex Amato provides remarks at the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Change of Command Ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 21. Amato relinquished command of AFSBn-Africa to Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein at the event. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)
Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership
