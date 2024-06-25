Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Alex Amato provides remarks at the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Change of Command Ceremony at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, June 21. Amato relinquished command of AFSBn-Africa to Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein at the event. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 01:51 Photo ID: 8501874 VIRIN: 240627-A-SM279-7903 Resolution: 1054x1365 Size: 329.93 KB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.