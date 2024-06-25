Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to incoming commander Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein during the AFSBn-Africa Change of Command Ceremony June 21 at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)
This work, Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership
