Multifunctional APS-2, LOGCAP, LAR battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes leadership

Army Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to incoming commander Lt. Col. Ross Hertlein during the AFSBn-Africa Change of Command Ceremony June 21 at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Elena Baladelli, Training Support Activity Europe)

