Priority Material Office Det. Bahrain directly supports the Fleet at the tactical edge by promptly overseeing the arrival of cargo at the ships’ destinations in coordination with commercial shipping partners (i.e. FedEx and DHL). This seamless coordination serves as a force multiplier in orchestrating the timely delivery of critical parts support to USS/USNS ships’ Supply Officers. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 00:49 Photo ID: 8501802 VIRIN: 240602-N-DH168-1002 Resolution: 6047x3995 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration [Image 3 of 3], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.