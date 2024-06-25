Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration [Image 2 of 3]

    Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Priority Material Office Det. Bahrain directly supports the Fleet at the tactical edge by promptly overseeing the arrival of cargo at the ships’ destinations in coordination with commercial shipping partners (i.e. FedEx and DHL). This seamless coordination serves as a force multiplier in orchestrating the timely delivery of critical parts support to USS/USNS ships’ Supply Officers. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

