Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration

By LTJG Samuel Consolo, Logistics Support Officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain



MANAMA, Bahrain - In the dynamic realm of supporting our warfighters in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR), NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and the Priority Material Office (PMO) Bahrain Detachment (Det.) demonstrate a unique partnership that has stood as a cornerstone for the past four years. PMO Det. Bahrain provides cradle-to-grave expediting and tracking services for all high-priority requisitions, providing timely updates of in-transit visibility to customers and decision-makers, and prompt local deliveries to ships and forwarding hubs. PMO Det. Bahrain directly supports the Fleet at the tactical edge by promptly overseeing the arrival of cargo at the ships’ destinations in coordination with commercial shipping partners (i.e. FedEx and DHL). This seamless coordination serves as a force multiplier in orchestrating the timely delivery of critical parts support to USS/USNS ships’ Supply Officers (SUPPOs).



This unique construct originated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PMO Headquarters (HQ) in Bremerton, WA, and NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, initially signed in April 2020. Under this arrangement, the PMO HQ maintains three billets of Logistics Specialist (LS) personnel who work within NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s spaces, providing expediting services to all Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard units operating within the geographic region.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and PMO Det. Bahrain integration extends beyond physical proximity. PMO Det. Bahrain military personnel are available on call 24/7, allowing them to swiftly process critical and high-priority materials for supported units. Moreover, PMO HQ commits to providing priority requisition information and training to NAVSUP FLC Bahrain personnel, ensuring seamless communication and teamwork.



In the last two years, PMO Det. Bahrain has tracked and expedited over 6,000 mission-critical parts for ships and tenant commands operating in the 5th Fleet AOR. This remarkable achievement emphasizes how a small team of dedicated Sailors can favorably impact engineering and weapons systems’ operational availability behind the scenes.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and PMO Det. Bahrain’s partnership embodies a shared commitment to excellence in logistical support. By leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and PMO establish effective lines of communication and foster a robust, collaborative working relationship. Together, they enhance readiness and ensure that our warfighters receive the critical supplies they need when they need them, ensuring the Navy’s operational success at sea.



