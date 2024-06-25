Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and PMO Det. Bahrain integration extends beyond physical proximity. PMO Det. Bahrain military personnel are available on call 24/7, allowing them to swiftly process critical and high-priority materials for supported units. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

