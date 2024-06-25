Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration [Image 3 of 3]

    Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.02.2024

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and PMO Det. Bahrain integration extends beyond physical proximity. PMO Det. Bahrain military personnel are available on call 24/7, allowing them to swiftly process critical and high-priority materials for supported units. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

