Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain and the Priority Material Office (PMO) Detachment (Det.) Bahrain demonstrate a unique partnership that has stood as a cornerstone for the past four years. PMO Det. Bahrain provides cradle-to-grave expediting and tracking services for all high priority requisitions, providing timely updates of in transit visibility to customers and decision-makers, and prompt deliveries to ships and forwarding hubs. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8501798
|VIRIN:
|240602-N-DH168-1001
|Resolution:
|4017x6037
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT