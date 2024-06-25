Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Collaboration: NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and Priority Material Office Integration [Image 1 of 3]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain and the Priority Material Office (PMO) Detachment (Det.) Bahrain demonstrate a unique partnership that has stood as a cornerstone for the past four years. PMO Det. Bahrain provides cradle-to-grave expediting and tracking services for all high priority requisitions, providing timely updates of in transit visibility to customers and decision-makers, and prompt deliveries to ships and forwarding hubs. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

