First Multi-Domain Task Force Welcomes New Commander

Col. Charles Kean assumed command of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force from Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington in a change of command ceremony held on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2024. Kean comes to Joint Base Lewis-McChord after serving as deputy commander of U.S. Army South and, previously, as commander of U.S. Army Pacific's 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US