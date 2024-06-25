First Multi-Domain Task Force Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Gen. James Jarrard, deputy commander of U.S. Army Pacific and reviewing officer of the ceremony, inspects the Soldiers of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) with Gen. Bernard Harrington, outgoing commander, and Col. Charles Kean, incoming commander, in a change of command ceremony held on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2024. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality has led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)

