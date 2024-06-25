Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Multi-Domain Task Force Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 4]

    First Multi-Domain Task Force Welcomes New Commander

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy 

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    Gen. Bernard Harrington gives remarks during a speech as he relinquishes command of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) to Col. Charles Kean in a change of command ceremony held on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2024. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality has led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)

