First Multi-Domain Task Force Welcomes New Commander

Gen. Bernard Harrington relinquishes command of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) to Col. Charles Kean in a change of command ceremony held on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 26, 2024. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality has led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)
